For those looking to step-up their vegetable gardening, the Stoughton Public Library is hosting a virtual program titled, “Get Ready to Garden: Vegetable Gardening 101.” The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Master Gardener Volunteer Anne Michels from the University of Wisconsin-Extension Dane County will lead the discussion and cover the basics of vegetable gardening.
Registration is not required, but those who would like to receive an email reminder can sign-up by emailing storef@stolib.org or calling 873-6281.