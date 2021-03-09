Swan Creek Park (copy)

Fitchburg resident Justin Rademacher plants flowers in the Swan Creek Park Community Garden on Saturday, June 8, 2020.

 File by Kimberly Wethal

For those looking to step-up their vegetable gardening, the Stoughton Public Library is hosting a virtual program titled, “Get Ready to Garden: Vegetable Gardening 101.” The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

Master Gardener Volunteer Anne Michels from the University of Wisconsin-Extension Dane County will lead the discussion and cover the basics of vegetable gardening.

Registration is not required, but those who would like to receive an email reminder can sign-up by emailing storef@stolib.org or calling 873-6281.