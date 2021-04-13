Syttende Mai 2018 Sunday Parade

Have you ever wanted to learn more about your Norwegian ancestry?

The Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library, a Madison-based organization, is hosting a presentation on Norwegian genealogy. The virtual event titled, “Beginning Norwegian Genealogy” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Some of the topics that will be covered include Norwegian genealogical records, naming customs and how to locate an ancestor’s birthplace.

The presentation is $125 for members and $175 for non-members. To register or learn more about the event, people should visit the Genealogical Center’s website, nagcnl.org.

-- Molly Carmichael