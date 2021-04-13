Have you ever wanted to learn more about your Norwegian ancestry?
The Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library, a Madison-based organization, is hosting a presentation on Norwegian genealogy. The virtual event titled, “Beginning Norwegian Genealogy” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.
Some of the topics that will be covered include Norwegian genealogical records, naming customs and how to locate an ancestor’s birthplace.
The presentation is $125 for members and $175 for non-members. To register or learn more about the event, people should visit the Genealogical Center’s website, nagcnl.org.
As Stoughton Historical Society preserves the city’s past, it recognizes its own historic milestone.
The annual Syttende Mai Booster buttons – which have been a mainstay and collector’s item for the heritage festival – are now available for purchase.
This year’s Syttende Mai will be more of a “celebration” of Scandanavian heritage, rather than a 20,000 person festival, organizers say.