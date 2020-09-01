With new restrictions in place, Stoughton’s Gazebo Musikk festival will return — but in drive-in fashion.
The outdoor family friendly event is expected to take place 6 p.m., Thursdays until Sept. 25. Visitors should arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15, and are expected to stay in their cars unless using the restroom, an event description states.
Shows will be held at the tractor pull field at Mandt Park and will include social distancing guidelines.
The park will include “pods,” which are described as six feet circles that will be six or more feet apart, festival organizer Tom Veek said. The fairgrounds will be fenced in and the cars will park out in the field in painted spaces that are eight to 12 feet apart, looking at a stage in front of the grandstand.
The guidelines also include limited entry times, mandatory masks, staying in vehicles and carry-in food and drinks only, he said..
Veek said the opening show on Aug. 20, had about 25 cars where he estimated around 75 people were in attendance.
“The biggest thing is to follow the guidelines and don’t get us shut down,” Veek said. I put a lot of work into this to get it up and running. So please follow the guidelines.”
This is a free event but donations are welcomed at the gate.
For more information, search Gazebo Musikk on Facebook.