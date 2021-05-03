The free outdoor concert series, Gazebo Musikk, is back for the summer.
The first show is set for 6 to 7: 30 p.m on Thursday, May 27. The concerts will be at Rotary Park, 324 S 6th St., each Thursday until Sept. 2.
The Adam Bartels Band, which plays country and rock ‘n roll, is the season opener. Food and beverage will be available to purchase.
Volunteer Debi Hanisko said the Gazebo Musikk committee hopes that participants will use common sense and try to distance themselves.
For more information visit Gazebo Musikk’s Facebook page at facebook.com/gazebomusikk/