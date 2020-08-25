Mystery Mirrors is expected to perform at the drive through Gazebo Musikk on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Participants can arrive at the tractor pull field at Mandt Park on Mandt Parkway between 5:30-6:15 p.m. that evening. They will be directed to a parking spot. Cars should exit off of Fourth Street and drive to the Pickleball Courts on the road along the river.
Everyone must remain in the vehicle during the concert except to use the restroom, the event description states. Participants are allowed to bring their own food and drinks -- but none will be provided through the event.
Mystery Mirrors is a Midwestern Indie rock band with touches of surf, psych and Americana, according to an event description.
For information, search Gazebo Musikk on Facebook.