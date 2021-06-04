The anticipation for the full return of Gazebo Musikk on Thursday night brought out a crowd that was ready to celebrate.
Twenty minutes before the live music performance started at 6 p.m. cars lined the surrounding streets and families planted their lawn chairs and coolers.
The family friendly event is free, and open to the public. The performances run each Thursday, until Sept. 2.
As the Dirty Groove band played, which specializes in rock, country and cover songs, people were dancing near the gazebo and in their chairs.
For information, and to see the schedule search Gazebo Musikk on Facebook.