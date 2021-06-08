Book lovers who are also bargain shoppers may want to consider an event next weekend that will support their local library.
The Friends of the Stoughton Public Library will be hosting a garage sale fundraiser during annual Stoughton Garage Sale week. The event is set for noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at 933 Bristol Court.
The items for sale will be tax deductible and all proceeds go to the Friends of the Stoughton Public Library, Friends group secretary Claudette Higgins told the Hub in a May 14 email.
In case of rain, the event will be held Friday, June 25.
For information, contact Claudette Higgins at (608) 877-5897.