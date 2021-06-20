This year is the 95th annual Stoughton Youth Fair; a five day event that draws thousands of people from all over the state and brings Stoughton area residents together.
A long-term plan to change layout of the park and the fairgrounds has caused recent tensions to rise on social media, however, with some people worried about the fair’s future.
Last June, the Common Council approved a Mandt Park Master Plan outlining goals for the park over the next 35 years. The last phase would have the biggest effects on the fair including relocating the grandstands and tractor pull track farther east and consolidating the fair barns into two similar-sized barns. Master plans are general guidelines for long term changes, and city parks and recreation director Dan Glynn told the Hub the plan can be changed and Phase 4 would not start for a minimum of 20 years.
On June 14, however, news of the plans started a social media frenzy of more than 200 Facebook comments on the Stoughton, Wisconsin Neighborhood Group page and two more posts with dozens of comments stating the fair could be shut down due. Following the posts, residents started a Facebook group called Friends of Stoughton Fair, which grew to 243 members in just five days.
Chris Quam, in his second year as president of the fair board said his biggest concerns with the new plan are shrinking space for the fair, insufficient parking and a lack of communication.
Quam said the city did seek out input from fair board members in 2019, but their needs did not get translated to the Mandt Park Master Plan final product.
“The stuff that we did bring up that was very important to us kinda fell to deaf ears and didn’t show up in the concept,” he said. Quam added that the fair is completely run by volunteers, and it is difficult to keep up with all the changes.
City of Stoughton parks and recreation director Dan Glynn told the Hub that after a resident raised concerns with him, the city is now in the beginning stages of organizing an ad hoc committee that would improve communications with people involved in the fair. He also said the Mandt Park Master Plan is not concrete and can be adjusted.
“It is just working within this footprint,” Glynn told the Hub. “We aren’t looking to make wholesale changes but If (the fair) needs a third barn, we are definitely flexible, or if they need a little additional space, we are flexible.”
He also added that the city thought they were implementing the wishes of the fair board, for instance creating a single coliseum style barn like Dane County Fair has at the Alliant Energy Center. Although the city broke it up into two barns, they thought consolidation was what members wants.
Glynn said the city doesn’t want to eliminate the fair through the implementation of the master plan, and wants to work with the fair board and citizens as much as possible.
Quam also added that the board has concerns, but the volunteers that work to organize the fair cares about the event and the kids who participate too much to let it get shut down.
Opening up communication
In order to improve communication the city is in the beginning stages of creating an ad hoc committee to discuss the master plan and its effects on the fair. The committee would include a citizen member, a fair representative and a city representative, he said.
Glynn added that when the city was finalizing the master plan, staff did think they were implementing changes the fair board approved of.
The city held meetings to gather input on the master plan with fair board members, and representatives from the Redevelopment Authority, Mandt Center, Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, Stoughton Little League and Stoughton Softball League in August 2019. Three concept plans were presented to the public, and a final plan was approved by the Common Council on June 9, 2020.
The fair owns the barns, and 50% of the grandstands with the city. The Mandt Center is separately owned, and the fair board rents part of the building for its offices. The city owns the land, Troll Beach, and the skatepark.
The estimated cost for Phase 4 with inflation, is $14 million, according to the master plan documents.
Finding uses
In addition to the five day long fair event that happens each summer, the fair board has been seeking out summer-long activities for youth at Mandt Park so the park can be utilized more, Quam said. The fair board has organized monthly and weekly events such as a jackpot swine show, a jersey swine show and tractor safety courses.
“It is a fairground, and it needs to be used ... we’ve been finding other ways to have the youth use it,” he said.
But Quam acknowledged that Mandt Park itself needs to be used more, and wants to work with the city to find a solution that fits for both stakeholders.
“We want to ensure whatever happens is good for everyone,” he said. “That the concept is the best opportunity for the city, and the best opportunity for the fair to continue to grow and change. We are not against change, we just (have) to make sure the change is beneficial.”