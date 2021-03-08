For those interested in Norweigian tapestry and the picture-weaving technique known as billedvev, Livereise is hosting a virtual webinar.
The event is titled “From Virgins to Spaceships: A Visual Voyage through Norweigian Tapestry.” The hour-long discussion will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Robbie LaFleur, a handweaver and expert on Scandanavian techniques, will lead the discussion. LaFleur will talk about Medieval Norwegian imagery, folk tale motifs and how these traditions can be spotted in the work of contemporary weavers, the website states.
Participants must register in advance for this webinar at livsreise.org.