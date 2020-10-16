There are two weeks left of the Friday Farmers’ Market.
On the corner of Main Street and South Gjertson Street vendors are selling local produce, baked goods, honey and handmade products each week.
The last market is expected to be Friday, Oct. 30.
Updated: October 16, 2020 @ 6:24 pm
- Mackenzie Krumme
