The Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, through an annual day of giving, has recognized their volunteers for bringing healthcare services to people in the Stoughton area.
The clinic, located at 1520 Vernon St., provides adults without health insurance — or with insufficient health insurance — preventative medical care and mental health services. Typically, the clinic holds two in-person clinics each month. But opportunities for patient care are dependent on the availability of volunteers.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Neighborhood Free Clinic board members highlighted the work of the volunteers from the past year, including seven volunteer healthcare providers. Staff also provided volunteers with baked goods and a card.
“There are so many steps to ensuring exceptional care and each volunteer at the free clinic brings a unique set of skills to make the experience seamless for our patients,” Tina Degroot, APNP and volunteer health care provider said. “The clinic could not function without the work of volunteers and could not stay open without the contributions of our generous donors.”
Megan Reilly, a senior studying biology at the University of Wisconsin – Madison with her sights set on medical school, is a regular volunteer at the clinic. Two evenings each month, Reilly welcomes patients into the clinic, provides COVID-19 screenings, assembles healthcare essential packages and learns about the healthcare needs of small and rural towns, according to the release.
“Growing up in a small town and volunteering at the clinic, I’ve seen how having limited access to healthcare can lead to a greater likelihood of chronic illnesses like high blood pressure,” Reilly said in the release. “Preventative medicine and health education are very important for healthy communities.”
A minimum of 10 hours of volunteer work are needed to run each in-person clinic. Additional hours are donated throughout the month for mental health and tele-health services and administrative and building care needs. Two part-time staff members also oversee the healthcare administration and clinic outreach efforts.
“We are happy to celebrate Giving Tuesday and give thanks to all who donate their time, energy and resources to ensure those in Stoughton and the surrounding areas who cannot afford healthcare costs have professional services available,” the release states. “We love welcoming new volunteers to our team.”
To volunteer at the Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, visit NeighborhoodFreeHealthClinic.org or email Office@NeighborhoodFreeHealthClinic.com.