Free diabetic foot care clinics and blood pressure checks are scheduled for September through the The Neighborhood Free Health Clinic.
Appointments are available 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the clinic, 1520 Vernon St. Time slots will be approximately 30 minutes, and can be made by calling the clinic at 608-205-0505.
The Neighborhood Free Health Clinic’s services are normally only available to adults without health insurance. The specialty clinic is open to the public, and is staffed with the support of Edgewood College nursing students who are completing clinical rotations, a news release states.
“Being diagnosed with a chronic illness is life changing,” Mike Donahue, a volunteer nurse with the Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, said in a news release. “We’re happy for the chance to help our neighbors who are living with diagnoses like diabetes, and grateful for student nurses who dedicate so much time and care to our patients.”
The Neighborhood Free Health Clinic has been providing free and non-emergency healthcare to adults living without health insurance or with insufficient health insurance since 2008.
For information, call 608-205-0505 or visit NeighborhoodFreeHealthClinic.org.