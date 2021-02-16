Stoughton Health is hosting free compression-only CPR classes from Monday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 26, it’s website states.
Participants are required to call 877-3485 to schedule a one-on-one appointment for the 20-minute class, located at the Community Health and Wellness Center.
Compression-only CPR is a form of CPR that does not use rescue breaths, the website states. It can keep blood circulating to organs until EMS personnel can apply live-saving measures like an automatic external defibrillator, the website states.
For more information, visit stoughtonhealth.com