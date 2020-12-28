COVID testing

The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District hosted free COVID-19 testing for local first responders and other important personnel on July 23. Working alongside Dane County EMS, the district assessed dozens of walk-in and drive-thru patrons. From right, Elizabeth McGuire of the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District tests Oregon EMT Tim Fischer for COVID-19 at the district building on July 23.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

There’s now another location in Stoughton that offers COVID-19 testing.

JangoDX, a Fitchburg-based biotechnology company, has contracted with the state Department of Health Services to provide free drive through Community COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Tru by Hilton hotel, 2500 Jackson St. 

The Tru by Hilton Hotel site is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. JangoDX also has sites in Madison, Verona and Fitchburg. JangoDx collects patient information, conducts the swab in under five minutes and provides test results within 3-7 days, according to a Stoughton Health news release. The test is FDA-approved.

Stoughton Health chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services Amy Hermes said in a news release that the health entity was enthusiastic to support the testing efforts being done through JangoDX.

“This new site expands the availability of COVID-19 testing in Stoughton and allows Stoughton Health to shift our focus to vaccinating our staff and the community,” she said.

For information, or to register visit jangodx.com/community-testing/.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.