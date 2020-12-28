There’s now another location in Stoughton that offers COVID-19 testing.
JangoDX, a Fitchburg-based biotechnology company, has contracted with the state Department of Health Services to provide free drive through Community COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Tru by Hilton hotel, 2500 Jackson St.
The Tru by Hilton Hotel site is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. JangoDX also has sites in Madison, Verona and Fitchburg. JangoDx collects patient information, conducts the swab in under five minutes and provides test results within 3-7 days, according to a Stoughton Health news release. The test is FDA-approved.
Stoughton Health chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services Amy Hermes said in a news release that the health entity was enthusiastic to support the testing efforts being done through JangoDX.
“This new site expands the availability of COVID-19 testing in Stoughton and allows Stoughton Health to shift our focus to vaccinating our staff and the community,” she said.
For information, or to register visit jangodx.com/community-testing/.