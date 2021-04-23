Each year, the City of Stoughton recognizes people and organizations that shape Stoughton in positive ways.
For 2020 it felt the need to recognize more than normal -- giving out five commemorative plaques rather than three.
The city announced the recipients on April 15: Mia Cabibo Croyle and Meals on Wheels volunteers are recognized as the volunteer of the year; Brittany Rusch of Pumpkin Patch and Mia Cabibo Croyle are recognized as friend of the youth and Jimmy Brooks of Primal Fitness was recognized as business person of the year.
The awardees were recognized at three separate ceremonies in the city. At City Hall, Pumpkin Patch and the Stoughton Area Senior Center.
Rusch was nominated for her volunteer work at Pumpkin Patch, “to ensure the
children in our community have a high quality team of staff members and a school building that
exceeded expectations,” her nomination states. The nomination states that she worked tirelessly so the preschool did not have to lay off staff.
Croyle who was nominated for both the volunteer of the year and friend of the youth. She was nominated for her work with Fox Prairie Working For Kids, The Stoughton Pay It Forward site, and the Little Free Pantry she operates.
The nomination paperwork states that “Mia faced the challenges of the pandemic head on, providing meal kits for those facing food insecurity.”
During a time when senior Meals on Wheels volunteers stayed at home as a safety precaution from COVID-19, others stepped up. The nominator wrote that the Meals On Wheels Drivers deserve the volunteer of the year award because they ensured the most frail community members were taken care of.
“All of these volunteers were willing to help our Meals on Wheels recipients continue to receive meals during this very unpredictable time, just wanting to help, however we needed them. We served approximately 16,932 meals in 2020,” the nomination paperwork states.
Brooks, owner of Primal Fitness, was recognized for the “Primal Pantry” he and partners at Pancake Cafe set up during the pandemic to feed families in need, his work to keep youth active and healthy, and the Viking Games which he organizes each Syttende Mai.