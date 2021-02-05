Even during times of turmoil, the Stoughton Area Community Foundation was able to give 24 organizations more than $58,000 in grants last year.
The foundation accepts annual applications from city nonprofit organizations. In its 22 year history, the group has more than doubled its annual contribution to Stoughton -- from giving away $22,000 in 2012 to now awarding nearly $60,000.
This year, recipients include organizations dedicated to diversity and inclusion such as Mosaicos Cultural Enrichment program, and cultural and historic enrichment with the Stoughton Village Players Theater and the Stoughton Historical Society.
Some organizations are return recipients like the Stoughton Affordable Transportation program which provides free rides for seniors and people of low income, and Friends of The Badfish Creek which is testing the creek for high levels of E.Coli bacteria.
Foundation member Bob Diebel told the Hub that the foundation prioritized organizations focused on COVID relief, such as the Stoughton United Methodist Food Pantry, the Personal Essentials Pantry and the Stoughton Area Resource Team. START received the largest grant with $10,000.
By December the organization was able to grant organizations money with a broader focus.
Diebel said that the need this year was higher. Last year, organizations requested $65,000 and this year it jumped to $89,400.
Grant funds come from individual, recurring and estate donations.They are awarded to organizations that focus on arts, children/youth, community development, community wellness, education, health, historic preservation and programs for seniors.
This year at least four organizations were new recipients including Pumpkin Patch, Stoughton Art Guild, St. Anne’s and Stoughton Area School Districts Fab Lab.