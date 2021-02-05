Stoughton Area Community Foundation

In 2020, the Stoughton Area Community foundation awarded 24 organizations grants totaling $58,000.

 Mackenzie Krumme

Award recipients

Stoughton Scouts: $1,300

Shalom Free Health: $5,000

Eyes of Hope: $2,970

Stoughton Yoga: $1,160

Pumpkin Patch: $2,890

Stoughton Art Guild: $2,310

St. Anne’s School: $1,730

Girls on the Run: $290

SHS-Covid Response: $5,000

SHS-Guitar Fab Lab: $2,600

Mosaics Cultural Enrichment: $1,735

Stoughton Affordable Transportation: $1,165

Stoughton Historical Society: $2,890

Friends of Badfish Creek Watershed: $1,160

SHS-Positive Behavioral Incentives: $2,890

START: $10,000

Foundations BJJ Stoughton: $690

Three Gaits: $1,160

Just So Stories: $1,980

Personal Essentials Pantry: $2,890

Fort Littlegreen Gardens: $510

Village Players: $580

Stoughton United Methodist Food Pantry: $4,000

Affordable Transportation Program: $1,500

Even during times of turmoil, the Stoughton Area Community Foundation was able to give 24 organizations more than $58,000 in grants last year.

The foundation accepts annual applications from city nonprofit organizations. In its 22 year history, the group has more than doubled its annual contribution to Stoughton -- from giving away $22,000 in 2012 to now awarding nearly $60,000.

This year, recipients include organizations dedicated to diversity and inclusion such as Mosaicos Cultural Enrichment program, and cultural and historic enrichment with the Stoughton Village Players Theater and the Stoughton Historical Society.

Some organizations are return recipients like the Stoughton Affordable Transportation program which provides free rides for seniors and people of low income, and Friends of The Badfish Creek which is testing the creek for high levels of E.Coli bacteria.

Foundation member Bob Diebel told the Hub that the foundation prioritized organizations focused on COVID relief, such as the Stoughton United Methodist Food Pantry, the Personal Essentials Pantry and the Stoughton Area Resource Team. START received the largest grant with $10,000.

By December the organization was able to grant organizations money with a broader focus.

Diebel said that the need this year was higher. Last year, organizations requested $65,000 and this year it jumped to $89,400.

Grant funds come from individual, recurring and estate donations.They are awarded to organizations that focus on arts, children/youth, community development, community wellness, education, health, historic preservation and programs for seniors.

This year at least four organizations were new recipients including Pumpkin Patch, Stoughton Art Guild, St. Anne’s and Stoughton Area School Districts Fab Lab.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.