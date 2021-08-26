FOLKS showcase Stoughton park improvements

Last month, some FOLKS and friends got together to celebrate improvements at Fish Camp Park and enjoy a day out on Lake Kegonsa.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Friends of Lake Kegonsa (FOLKS) hosted a festival at Dane County’s Fish Camp Park, located on Lake Kegonsa, to highlight significant improvements already made at the park and to explain future plans, according to the group’s email to the Hub. Around 200 people attended, including officials from Dane County’s Land and Water Resources and Parks departments.
As a grand finale, the Mad-City Ski Team performed for people along the shore as well as from dozens of boats on the lake. The event also included food trucks, kids’ games, music and educational displays, according to the email.
“There is a lot to see and do at Fish Camp County Park and (we) recommend you stop by,” said FOLKS board of directors president Peter Foy in the email. “You will be surprised how nice it is."
When the new Lower Yahara Trail is constructed, Fish Camp Park will serve as the trailhead for this trail section, Foy said. The trail’s phase 2 is in the final stages of planning and engineering, with construction slated to begin in 2022. The trail for bicycling, walking, and jogging will eventually connect Madison, McFarland and Stoughton.
Phase 2 will build a boardwalk through a wetlands area to preserve the ecology, as well as a bridge across Door Creek. Additional parking, bicycle racks and a stormwater rain garden and kiosk will be added, and shoreline improvements will improve fishing and boating opportunities, Foy said, including an accessible kayak launch and piers. FOLKS volunteers have also planted and maintained a native plant shoreline garden to demonstrate effective water run-off control methods.
The group has worked with Dane County for several years to restore and improve two historic buildings there that were part of the park’s carp removal program from 1934 to 1969.
The Corn Building and the Net House were both built in 1937 by the WPA (Works Progress Administration), a depression-era federal work program). The park is named for a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources program that removed non-sport fish, especially carp, from the Yahara chain of lakes for sale in commercial fish markets.
The Corn Building was used to store milk cans of corn used to feed carp while in a holding pond. The Net House was used for net and equipment storage and as a workplace for “skilled net men” to repair nets damaged as a result of seining for carp.
In recent years, Dane County and FOLKS have partnered on major improvements to the buildings, adding new shingles, siding and paint while removing old parking lot fencing and stored material. Volunteers cleaned the Net House, which was used for educational displays during last month’s event, and also houses a Dane County Sheriff Department boat.