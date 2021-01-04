First Lutheran Church’s drive-thru communion on Sunday, Jan. 3, also played host to the congregation’s Blessing of the Animals ceremony, where church members could bring their pets for a blessing from First Lutheran pastors.
First Lutheran pastors bless pets Jan. 3
Obituaries
Donna Jean Hawkinson, age 91 of Shawano, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Donna was born on December 24, 1929, to the late Henry and Clara (Larson) Holtan in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Donna was a graduate of Stoughton High School.
Allan E. Huizenga, age 76, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born September 26, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois to Marvin and Phyllis (Temple) Huizenga. He was a graduate of Morrison High School, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, and Western Theolog…
Bill Amundson died Dec. 21, 2020, three days short of his ninety-second birthday. He was born in Stoughton on Christmas eve, 1928. Bill lived his adult life in the house where he grew up. As a boy, with brothers Art Jr. and Dick and sisters Gloria and Louise, Bill spent summers on and in Lak…