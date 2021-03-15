First Lutheran Church, 310 Washington St., donated $50,000 to 20 Dane County organizations -- 10 of which are located in Stoughton.
Pastor Bill Lehman told the Hub that after a “strong fiscal year,” the church was able to add $50,000 to their annual donations of $100,000. The money is going toward local faith-based organizations and nonprofits which are helping people meet their needs throughout COVID-19, he said.
The $2,500 checks were sent out to each organization last week, Lehman said. Some of the Stoughton nonprofit recipients include the Personal Essential Pantry, the Stoughton Area Youth Center, Stoughton Area Senior Center, Stoughton EMs and Fire Department and Affordable Transportation.
The church donates money at the end of each year, Lehman said. But this past year, because of COVID-19, the church specifically chose local organizations as a way to say “we’re with you” throughout this, he said.
“Our goal is to assist them in a broad way to not only help those organizations, but to communicate to the community that we're a part of your community too, and that we want to be helpful in a variety of different ways,” Lehman said.
The congregation was especially willing to give in 2020, Lehman said. Seeing the effects of the pandemic, people’s “hearts were moved,” and the congregation stepped-up their donations, he said.
He said that reaching out to other faith-based organizations was a priority because some were having a hard time making ends meet because their members were going through layoffs or pay-cuts. And while half of the organizations are what Lehman refers to as “secular,” they still support First Lutheran’s overall mission to take care of others, he said.
“Our church is very concerned about being in terms of its mission beyond just our walls,” Lehman said. “We would like to be able to provide support for a lot of faith based organizations.”
A complete list of the recipients is available at flcstoughton.com.