The tower bells played for three hours and there was drive-through communion at First Lutheran Church on Christmas Eve. Children received a nativity ornament magnet. The Christmas Eve service was online.
Obituaries
Donna Jean Hawkinson, age 91 of Shawano, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Donna was born on Dec. 24, 1929, to the late Henry and Clara (Larson) Holtan in Stoughton. Donna was a graduate of Stoughton High School.
Allan E. Huizenga, age 76, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born September 26, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois to Marvin and Phyllis (Temple) Huizenga. He was a graduate of Morrison High School, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, and Western Theolog…
Bill Amundson died Dec. 21, 2020, three days short of his ninety-second birthday. He was born in Stoughton on Christmas eve, 1928. Bill lived his adult life in the house where he grew up. As a boy, with brothers Art Jr. and Dick and sisters Gloria and Louise, Bill spent summers on and in Lak…