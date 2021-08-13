Most art displays involve visiting a museum, gallery or fair.
But amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one southern Wisconsin alliance of artists has devised a way to showcase participants’ creations in a two-day touring exhibition.
14 South Artists is hosting “An Outdoor Tour of Art” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. Tourists will have the opportunity to stop at 16 locations where 23 artists will showcase their work using outdoor displays or in open garages, 14 South marketing director Karen Callahan told the Hub.
In Stoughton, artists Francine Tompkins and Callahan will display acrylic paintings and fiber, respectively, at 975 Flint Road.
People will be able to view and purchase various types of artist creations, some made with wood, and others with metal and glass. More works will include jewelry, photography, pottery and mixed media. And Callahan said that many artists will also provide demonstrations of their particular art medium.
For a complete list of artists, locations and demonstrations, visit 14southartists.com/index.php/outdoor-art-tour. Printable maps are also available at each tour site.
The group has hosted similar events in the past, Callahan said, but has within the last few years focused on fixed location shows comparable to Fitchburg’s Agora Art Fair, or Stoughton’s Art Walk.
“As the group began to look at possible gatherings and events through the lens of COVID-19 concerns in early 2021, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to bring back the tour where it will be easier to maintain social distancing and other protocols for artists and patrons who remain vulnerable,” Callahan said.
A self-guided tour also eliminates the crush of large crowds, she said, so patrons can participate, knowing they are taking all the necessary precautions, and “feed their souls” with art.
For more information about the event or 14 South Artists, visit 14southartists.com, facebook.com/14southartists or email info@14southartists.com.