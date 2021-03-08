Eyes of Hope is hoping to expand services for 2021.
Led by Eyes of Hope chair Anne Adametz and executive director Laura Roeven, the board of directors recognized new challenges Stoughton students face during the pandemic, along with ongoing pressures from climate change and societal stress. Eyes of Hope fosters community connections by matching students with scholarship and mentoring opportunities.
The group analyzed organizational structure and roles and reworked and widened possibilities for its programs and services during a February retreat. The outcome of brainstorming sessions set the stage for new projects, such as a database of service resources, specialized mentoring, and programs that incorporate art and technology.
A new biweekly after-school online program, launched in January for middle school students, is an extension of the long-standing Girl-2-Girl program for high school students. The group also weighed possibilities for bringing back a program for young men, Guy Squad, in a future plan.
The Girl-2-Girl biweekly programs incorporate discussions about matters of common concern, hands-on creative projects, and new insights into topics such as cooperating as a friend, family member, or employee. Mentors encourage students to be socially, emotionally, and intellectually confident. A complete list of Girl-2-Girl spring 2021 offerings is available on Facebook, @g2gstoughton.
Eyes of Hope Stoughton has a long history of assisting young people with applications for work or school, and preparation for college and university study. New goals include projects to help build resumes and open avenues to higher education and careers.
Board members for 2021 are Anne Adametz, chair; Erlene Bishop Killeen, vice chair; Brenda Schultz, treasurer; Mary Fons, secretary; Laura Roeven, executive director; India Fleming; Gwen Hutchins; Rachel Rogers; Rebecca Romine; Elyse Tebon; Joyce Tikalsky; and returning member Amy Beth Warner, founder of Girl-2-Girl.
Eyes of Hope Stoughton is accepting applications for a new treasurer and for other volunteer positions on the programming, fundraising, and volunteer organization committees.
To apply for Girl-2-Girl programs, suggest new programs, or to apply to serve as a Girl-2-Girl mentor or Eyes of Hope Stoughton board member, committee member, or other volunteer, contact Laura Roeven, eohstoughtonwi@gmail.com.