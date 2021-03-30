For the next four weeks an outdoor walking group has scheduled events to explore local parks.
Through the events, Urban Poling, also known as Nordic Walking, will promote physical and psychological well-being Thursdays starting April 9 through April 29.
The walking group will meet at various local parks from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Instructor, Ron Dorr, of Ageless Balance will lead the four-week series in April. Dorr will direct the group on using special walking poles.
Participants are welcome to use their own poles, or the instructor can provide them at his cost,
which is $100/pair. If pole cost is a barrier, participants can contact the senior center, an event description states.
There is no charge to join this class, however, donations to the Stoughton Area Senior Center are appreciated and space is limited to eight people.
For more information, or to register, call the senior center at 873-8585 or fill out our online registration form: bit.ly/421urbanpoling.