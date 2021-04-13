During the summer time on Dan Cornelius’ newly purchased 51-acre farm in the Town of Dunkirk, the field is filled with three varieties of heritage Indigenious corn plants.
He has 25 acres of sugar maple trees in low-lying woods that he tapped this spring, in addition to bringing on farm animals such as beef cattle.
And with Cornelius’ farm, he’s on a mission.
Cornelius, a researcher with the Great Lakes Indigenous Law Center and an outreach specialist at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said he admires any farmer in Wisconsin, but he hopes that as a member of the Oneida Nation, he can demonstrate century-old farming practices that preserve both the earth and tradition.
That mission involves his farm – which is called “Yowelatiliah” – which translates to gentle wind, to help educate people about the historic food system and about food sovereignty, which aims to have Native and Indigenious communities reclaim their food systems.
Under the concept of Yowelatiliah, community members produce food to feed community members by growing food off their own land by having enough farmers to produce it. Following those historic practices, Cornelius also aims to have his farm be void of tilling machines and chemical fertilizers.
“Part of what my efforts are (is) to help educate people of what was the historic food systems and what are those foods today,” he told the Hub. “Where can you get those foods today and how do you grow them? How do you cook with them? How do you use them?”
Some of the heritage corn Cornelius will grow on his farm this upcoming summer is Oneida White Corn, Mohawk Red and Bear Island Split Corn – but he has to be careful of when he plants the different varieties, he said, as to not cross-pollinate.
Apart from his own crops, Cornelius is bringing the concept of rebuilding historic food systems to others across the Midwest.
This winter, Cornelius drove to northern Michigan with a truck full of corn seeds from the previous harvest to The Indigenous Seed Keepers Network. The network held a February workshop on making corn mortars – which are similar to large hand-held pestles and mortar, but on a larger scale – made out of logs.
Cornelius brought seeds from his farm so participants could practice grinding the corn. He said the goal of the Indigenous Seed Keepers Network, which started in 2014, is agricultural education and seed sovereignty.
“We are helping to build a movement of seed sovereignty where we have a secure stable source of high quality seed for growing high quality crops to feed people,” he said. “A lot of that is our historic Indigenous heritage crops.”
The movement is also about rematriation, which is the restoration of seeds back into the communities of origin, Cornelius added.
“If you’re able to reconnect with the seeds that your grandma used to grow, and it’s been lost from your community, there’s a lot more of an incentive to really, to take care of, of that crop and make sure that you get seeds from that crop and can keep that seed line going,” he said.
Cornelius rematriates seeds in two other growing locations, one in Edgerton that grows varieties of corn, and one in Montana; he also grows wild rice, which he sells at the Dane County Farmers Market.
Wild rice crops are native to the Yahara River watershed, Cornelius said.
“The whole Yahara River water system was filled with wild rice and that is part of why the area was so densely populated historically,” he said. “We had so many resources and so much food but most people don’t have a background of what that historic food system was.”
In the future, possibly even as early as this summer, Cornelius plans to invite guests to his farm for dinner nights, so he can share the crops he grows and discuss the history of Indigenous agriculture.
“I love growing plants and growing crops and seeing those seeds sprout up and just really taking care of them over the course of the growing season,” Cornelius said. “It’s just so satisfying to have a good harvest.’