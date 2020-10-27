Dunkirk resident provides delivery service during pandemic

If you live in the Town of Dunkirk, you might be lucky enough to get a visit from resident Jean Conklin and her red UTV, “Ruby.”
Conklin, who has lived in Dunkirk for 41 years, has been delivering baked goods with her utility terrain vehicle since August to try and brighten the day of her neighborhood friends.
“During COVID-19 and all the racial injustice going on, I just felt like doing something good,” she told the Hub Thursday Oct. 22.
Included in her plate full of goodies are cookies, muffins, scotcheroos, and her customers' favorite – yogurt muffins. Her “famous” muffins are topped with walnuts, chocolate chips, butter and brown sugar, she said.
Conklin said she particularly enjoys surprising people by showing up unannounced, and said she hopes her neighbors are home while she makes her rounds, as the chit-chat is one thing she has missed over the pandemic.
Even if you're not home, don’t worry, there will still be a plate full of baked goods by your front door with a friendly note to remind you that Conklin is thinking about you.
Right now, Ruby only travels about a 2- to 3-mile radius, and is unsure whether she will make her stops in the winter. If she does, Conklin wants to go to more houses to introduce herself to people she doesn't know.
Her goal is to leave every home better than the way she found them, Conklin said.
“I hope by doing this I can start seeing more and more people pay it forward,” she said.