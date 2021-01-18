The Stoughton Area Senior Center is set to host a virtual information session for people interested in switching from cable to internet streaming.
Jim Denham from the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired is scheduled to host the presentation “Cutting the Cable: New Ways of Accessing Television.” He will discuss how to access and stream content from platforms such as Hulu Live and YouTube T.V., the website states.
The presentation will also demonstrate how to make programming more accessible through methods such as voice control.
To RSVP, contact Denham by emailing JDenham@WCBlind.org or calling 237-8104.