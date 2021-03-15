featured
Cub Scout Pack 162 builds model rockets
- Justin Loewen Hub correspondent
-
-
- Comments
The picnic tables at Racetrack Park became workbenches on Saturday, March 13, as members of Cub Scout Pack 162 gathered to build their very own model rockets.
The activity culminated with a launching of the rockets from one of the park’s baseball diamonds, as the cub scouts watched their creations take off one-by-one into the sky.
Clarice Yvonne Linderud, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home in Stough…
Rosalie A. (Shager) Koschkee, age 76, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, a…
Charles L. “Chuck” West, of Stoughton, passed swiftly through Heaven’s Gates early Monday, M…