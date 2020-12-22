Strung between the stained-glass windows of Cooksville Lutheran Church are paper stars with the names of every person baptized there since its opening in 1891.
For Rev. Karla Brekke, that project was a combination of two things she incorporated into her daily work. That included paper crafting and building community within the church, 11927 W Church St., Brekke, who has worked at Cooksville for five years, and in general as a pastor for nearly three decades, is expected to retire on Dec. 31.
The church will not choose a new pastor “for some time,” Brekke told the Hub, as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has a long process, Brekke said. In the meantime, retired pastors from around Wisconsin as well as the Cooksville Lutheran Church council will help plan sermons.
But for now, Brekke is finishing up the year and reflecting on her time at the church.
Cooksville has been the perfect place to end her career, Brekke said. With a congregation of 40 or 50 people, Brekke and her husband Kevin have created close relationships and came to feel at home in the Cooksville community.
“It was a nice way to end my almost 30 years in ministry to be in such a positive place, and the people are just great,” Brekke told the Hub.
Ilene Axford, church council president, said the congregation felt the same way, as Brekke and her husband were great supporters of the church and a natural fit into the small, close-knit community.
Brekke added personal touches to her sermons and around the church with the use of her paper-craft skills, Axford said. Whether it was passing out thank-you cards, creating paper signs on the doors or laminating and passing out supplemental materials, it made the church feel inviting and warm, Axford said.
“She put a lot of effort into making something special for almost every service,” Axford said.
Creating an inviting space and community alignments within the church was Brekke’s mission. Brekke said she and staff encouraged people to get to one another and deepen their relationships through activities like Bible study, mentorships and just sharing life experiences.
“The things that I’ve been emphasizing for the last several years have been going deeper with God and prayer and growing deeper in our relationships with one another,” Brekke said.
Brekke also encouraged the congregation to expand into the greater Cooksville community. This included sending out open invitations for Lent services, mailing out Christmas cards, holding large dinners and even putting a basketball hoop outside the church for the neighborhood kids to use, Brekke said.
Brekke always loved going to and being involved in church and knew she wanted to make a career out of it. However, growing up, Brekke never saw a woman pastor and assumed she would have to be a church secretary or youth director.
In 1985, while working various director positions in Rockford, Illinois, Brekke worked closely with women pastor interns. A few years later, she began seminary and was ordained in 1991 at her home church in Luther Vally, Wisconsin.
Since then, Brekke has been positive that this is the job she was meant to do.
“I really like the life of being in a parish church, so I did what I wanted to do my whole career,” Brekke said.
Now, Brekke is looking forward to her newfound free time.
She said she is planning to see her sister more, and spend time on hobbies like paper crafts and sorting out her genealogy.
For whoever takes her place, Brekke thinks you should get to know the congregation and enjoy their company as she and her husband did.
“It’s just easy to be around them and to do anything with them, whether it’s working towards a fundraiser or working at a Bible study,” Brekke said.