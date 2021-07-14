Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch.