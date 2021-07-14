Stoughton’s Chamber Music Festival accepted a $2,500 grant from the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs committee last month.
The festival in its third year is organized by Stoughton native Madlen Breckbill who graduated from Stoughton High School in 2010. The festival started in 2019 and is meant to generate excitement around classical music.
The Dane Art grant announced 54 projects that would receive the grants totalling $101,000 on June 1, according to an arts and cultural affairs news release.
The Chambers festival was described in the release as engaging with the Stoughton community while fostering a space for Stoughton-area professional musicians to take artistic risks and realize their creative potential.
“Dane County is fortunate to be home to so many creative artists and institutions,” Dane
County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients. We are proud to support our arts and culture communities through these grants, especially as our community works to recover from the far-reaching impacts of Covid-19.”
The grants are funded by the county and private donations.
The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival is also partially funded by the Wisconsin Arts Board and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets for this year’s festival, which is scheduled for August 14, 15, 20 and 21, 2021 are available for purchase at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com.