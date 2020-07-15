During a time of quarantine and limited social interaction, people are taking advantage of the distance, outdoor amenities Pleasant Springs and the Stoughton area has to offer.
Families gathered at Lake Kegonsa State Park last week to enjoy the beach after a holiday weekend.
The state park is located on Door Creek Road and open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The activities include a beach that rests on a mini peninsula, walking trails and fishing spots. Camping spots are available to reserve.
Office buildings, visitor centers, observation towers, shelters and playgrounds remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Wisconsin DNR website.