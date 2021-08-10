Community members got a glimpse of the roles and tools police officers, firefighters and paramedics use on the job during the National Night Out, sponsored by the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Nordic Ridge Park.
National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign aimed at promoting strong police-community partnerships and camaraderie to keep neighborhoods safe.
The Stoughton Fire Department had a fire truck on display. The Stoughton Police Department had a patrol car on hand and a table that showcased the various tools the department uses from batons and ballistic vests to helmets and other devices.
A Med-Flight helicopter and an ambulance were also on display for children to sit in and explore.
The event also included bounce houses, tug of war against officers, a DJ, “dunk a cop” in a dunk tank and Ole the K9, as well as free burgers, hot dogs, chips and water for attendees.