Looking for some food and ways to support the community?
Check out the Stoughton Community Brat Party on Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the Pancake Cafe, 2420 Hwy. 138 #106. Money collected from the event will go toward local nonprofits, according to an event flyer.
There will be brats, hotdogs, chips, soda and water for purchase. There will be activities for children including a bouncy house, slide, obstacle course, face painting booth and snow cone machine.
Donations can also be dropped off at Pancake Cafe Stoughton or mailed to Center for Community Stewardship 116 N Few St., Madison.
Owner of Pancake Cafe Drew Ghelfi is hosting and organizing the event. For information, email him at dghelfi@pancakecafe.com.