The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 9 and Thursday, September 16. Full calendar available at connectstoughton.com.
Senior center meal drive up or dine-in
11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, September 9
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup or dine-in for people 60 and older on Thursday, September 9.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and dine-in is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and the menu is: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, salad, fruit, roll and dessert
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, September 8.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
End the pain with custom knee replacements
5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Join Dr. Ashish M. Rawal to learn how the Conformis custom knee implant may be the solution to end your knee pain. Dr. Rawal is board certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.
To register for this free online class, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.” Participants will receive a class link for a Zoom meeting with call-in phone number for those without a computer. For information, contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Thursdays with Murder
6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries. Attendees will not always read the same title. Instead, they will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons. Group meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
September 9: “Locked Room Mysteries: Malice” by Keigo Higashino and/or “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena.
Group will be meeting in-person at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn Street, weather permitting. In case of rain, it will meet via Zoom and post the link on the library website.
Copies of each title will be available on the 2nd floor of the library near the Information Desk.
There is no need to register for these discussions, but if you’d like to join the email list, send your contact information to storef@stolib.org.
Stoughton Village Players return with comedy play ‘The Foreigner’
7:30 p.m., September 9-11
Stoughton Village Players Theater performers will perform its production of “The Foreigner” over the span of two weekends at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16 and 18; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. All shows will be performed at the Stoughton Village Players theater, 255 E. Main St.
Tickets are $15 for general admission to the Friday and Saturday shows, and $13 for Thursday and Sunday performances. Masks are required for attendance, as the theater announced it was going to require them on Aug. 5 based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and Public Health Madison and Dane County’s 28-day mask mandate will be in effect for the majority of the shows.
The show, directed by Sam D. White, follows main character Charlie Baker (Allen Ebert), who is able to speak English, but all other characters are unaware he’s fluent in the language, a news release from the Theater stated.
The plot contains revealed secrets, relationship issues, lodge ownership disputes and attitudes about those different from us that add to the craziness of this farce building towards a big ending.
For information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org or call (608) 205-8480.
Historical society, SVP team up for ‘Whispers at the Museum’
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 11
In 2019, the Stoughton Historical Society and Stoughton Village Players teamed up for historical reenactments at Riverside Cemetery with a program called “Whispers from the Grave.”
After a two-year hiatus, the “mannequins” are coming back to life.
Joining forces again, the two volunteer groups will present “Whispers at the Museum” at the society’s main museum on 324 S. Page Street, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. There guests can expect many volunteer “mannequins” to explain the area’s historical facts and interesting tales to guests.
Tours are scheduled for every 10 minutes, said the historical society’s Nancy Hagen, who said the original event two years ago had a great turnout, many positive comments and “was not only interesting but fun.” She said in an email to the Hub that bringing the event indoors to the Stoughton Historical Museum “takes bad weather out of the equation and still provides plenty of space for participants.”
The fundraiser will help support the two volunteer organizations. Tickets sold at the door for $10 for adults; children under 12 will be free. Masks will be required.
The museum will close for the 2021 season on Sept. 4. , though private tours are available upon request and volunteer availability. For more information, visit stoughtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Schefelker Park Prairie Clean Up with Friends of the Stoughton Prairies
8:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, September 12
All are invited to help restore the Schefelker Park Prairie to its former glory. Come on out and help pull up those invasive species. Guidance provided. No experience needed. Gloves, clippers and shovels available. Bring water and a hat. Stay for whatever amount of time you can between 8:30 a.m. and noon. More information available at works.com/stoughton-prairies-task-force.
Located at 1319 Furseth Road.
How to use Facebook class
11 a.m. to noon, Monday, September 13
Are you interested in connecting with some old buddies? Getting in touch with a cousin you haven’t seen in years? Want to know what’s happening with your grandkids?
In this free, two-session class you’ll learn how to set-up an e-mail/facebook account, upload photos and set your profile picture, interpret and modify privacy settings, add and remove friends, block unwanted requests, and message someone privately.
The event will be held in-person at the Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St.
Bring the device you plan to use, if possible. Space is limited. Register by calling the center at (608) 873-8585.
Power of Attorney for Healthcare Made Easy
Noon to 1 p.m., Monday, September 13
Join Stoughton City Alder and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jean Ligocki to learn how you can easily complete your own power of attorney for healthcare using the State of Wisconsin’s free form.
"Completing a power of attorney for healthcare lets you select, ahead of time, the individual you want to make healthcare decisions for you in the event that you lose your ability to make decisions," the event description states.
This workshop is recommended for anyone 18 years old or older.
To register for this free online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on 'classes & events.' Participants will receive a class link for a Zoom meeting and call-in phone number if they don't have Zoom.
For information, call Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Music appreciation series begins
3 p.m., Monday, September 13
John Beutel, well known as the conductor of the Stoughton Chamber Singers and the former director of the Stoughton High School choir, has also planned a Music Appreciation Series with the Stoughton Area Senior Center for the last 20 years.
This year’s fall series includes six sessions, beginning Sept. 13 and ending Oct. 18, at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
All sessions are held at the Stoughton Opera House and are free and open to the public, but donations are accepted. All begin 3 p.m..
The Music Appreciation Series is supported by the Stoughton Area Senior Center and a grant from the Bryant Foundation, in addition to freewill donation
The Stoughton Opera House requires all attendees to wear masks and to be vaccinated.
Girl-2-Girl after-school programs resume
3:30-5 p.m., Monday, September 13
Girl-2-Girl programs, sponsored by Eyes of Hope Stoughton, connect middle school and high school students with dedicated mentors in a comfortable, fun, after-school group at First Lutheran Church and the United Methodist Church buildings.
Bi-weekly sessions center on navigating common challenges such as “Navigating Homework," "Keeping Focus," and "Resilience," plus a variety of creative activities.
High school programs offer students help with applications for community volunteering, employment, and college.
Programs begin the new year on September 13 for high school students and September 20 for middle school students and carry forward bi-weekly.
The program welcomes any student who wishes to attend.
For information, visit eyesofhopestoughtonwi.org/girl-2-girl-program or contact Laura Roeven at eohstoughtonwi@gmail.com.
Swinging for Health
11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 14
Golf outing to benefit Stoughton Health. Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and shotgun starts at 12:30 p.m.
Will be held at Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Dr.
To register, visit stoughtonhealth.com/stoughton-hospital-foundation/golf-outing-registration.
Let’s Connect: Poetry Party
10 a.m., Wednesday, September 15
Tired of being socially isolated? Join the Stoughton Area Senior Center for informative bi-monthly conference calls.
At 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, New York based poet Gary Glazner leads a fun, high-energy poetry party. Participants will perform classic, well-known poems together and they will create an original group poem. Glazner is the founder and Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Poetry Project, (APP). The National Endowment for the Arts listed the APP as a “best practice.” Glazner is the author of Dementia Arts: Celebrating Creativity in Elder Care.
To join, call the toll-free number (833) 558-0712 and enter the access code: 199-195-6932##
Outdoor story times
10-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 15
Stoughton Public Library story time will continue outdoors this Fall. Weather permitting, join on Wednesday mornings for stories, songs, activities, and a simple take-home craft or coloring sheet. The story times will be held at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn St. Library staff request that adults wear masks and maintain social distancing. No registration required. Recommended for ages 2-6, but older and younger children are welcome.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Medicare 101
5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 15
Join Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual to learn about the basics of Medicare (A, B, C and D), making the most out of your rights, how to enroll, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover, and additional coverage options.
To register for this free online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on 'classes & events.' Participants will receive a class link for a Zoom meeting and call-in phone number if they don't have Zoom.
For information, call Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Freedom Through Forgiveness
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 15
Join instructor Tim Markle, to learn methods of working toward forgiveness and learning to live a forgiving life.
"Not being able to forgive can lead to pain in many areas of our lives," the event description states. "We know we should forgive, we want to forgive, but how?"
To register for this free online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on 'classes & events.' Participants will receive a class link for a Zoom meeting and call-in phone number if they don't have Zoom.
For information, call Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Stoughton Area Community Foundation grant applications due
Midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 15
The Stoughton Area Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations requesting financial assistance.
Grants are awarded to Stoughton area organizations in the following categories: community development, wellness, youth, historic preservation, arts, and senior programs.
Grants usually range from $400 to $6,000.
Applications are due by midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Since 1998, more than 50 organizations have been helped and over $800,000 has gone back into Stoughton, according to the foundation’s website.
Apply online at stoughton areafoundation.org.
Belly Dance/Zumba
5:30-6:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16
Want to exercise and have fun at the same time? Belly dancing is a style of dance which combines elegance and passion where abdominal muscles are constantly engaged, initiating all the body's movement. Isolation of the chest, tummy and hip muscles create fluidity and a vigorous toning and cardio workout.
Belly dancing is rewarding for people of any age or fitness level!
This class is being offered both online and in-person at the Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Cty. Hwy. B.
To register for this free class, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on 'classes & events.'
For information, call Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Music: Albert Cummings
7:30-10 p.m., Thursday, September 16
"Albert Cummings pours his heart and soul into everything he does, and his impassioned, all-inclusive style speaks directly to music lovers everywhere. His dynamic, engaging personality combined with blues musicianship at its finest has created an enduring, loyal fan base worldwide."
Tickets are $25.
Held at Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
For information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com.