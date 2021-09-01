The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 2 and Thursday, September 9. Full calendar available at connectstoughton.com.
5th Anniversary Party/Furniture Sale/ Pop-Up Flea Market10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, September 4
Second Chance Animal Advocates Resale invites the community to come celebrate with them.
“There will be complimentary birthday cake from Fosdal’s Bakery for visitors, and the best brats and hot dogs in town. So come shop and eat and shop and shop and shop and have desert. Spend a friendly lunch at SCAA Resale. 100% of profits helps local animals in need.”
Located at 1321 E. Main St.
Free outdoor concert: Brass Knuckles6:30-7:15 p.m., Wednesday, September 8
Come enjoy the sounds of Brass Knuckles, a brass quintet with drums. They play Renaissance music to Lady Gaga and everything in between. We encourage you to bring lawn chairs or towels/blankets to relax on the lawn and enjoy this free concert hosted by the Stoughton Public Library. All ages. No registration required.
Held at Virgin Lake Park, intersection of Roby Road and Kings Lynn Road.
Visit stolib.org for information.
An evening about the Bedger Theater and Stoughton Village Players7 p.m., Wednesday, September 8
Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge will host a “Badger Theater and Stoughton Village Players History Program” presented by Bill Amundson, Tony Hill and Dan Prueher. The program will be at 317 South Page Street.
Senior center meal drive up or dine-in
11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, September 9
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup or dine-in for people 60 and older on Thursday, September 9.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and dine-in is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and the menu is: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, salad, fruit, roll and dessert
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, September 8.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
End the pain with custom knee replacements5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Join Dr. Ashish M. Rawal to learn how the Conformis custom knee implant may be the solution to end your knee pain. Dr. Rawal is board certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.
To register for this free online class, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.” Participants will receive a class link for a Zoom meeting with call-in phone number for those without a computer. For information, contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Thursdays with Murder6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries. Attendees will not always read the same title. Instead, they will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons. Group meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
September 9: “Locked Room Mysteries: Malice” by Keigo Higashino and/or “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena.
Group will be meeting in-person at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn Street, weather permitting. In case of rain, it will meet via Zoom and post the link on the library website.
Copies of each title will be available on the 2nd floor of the library near the Information Desk.
There is no need to register for these discussions, but if you’d like to join the email list, send your contact information to storef@stolib.org.
Stoughton Village Players return with comedy play ‘The Foreigner’7:30 p.m., September 9-11
Stoughton Village Players Theater performers will perform its production of “The Foreigner” over the span of two weekends at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16 and 18; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. All shows will be performed at the Stoughton Village Players theater, 255 E. Main St.
Tickets are $15 for general admission to the Friday and Saturday shows, and $13 for Thursday and Sunday performances. Masks are required for attendance, as the theater announced it was going to require them on Aug. 5 based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and Public Health Madison and Dane County’s 28-day mask mandate will be in effect for the majority of the shows.
The show, directed by Sam D. White, follows main character Charlie Baker (Allen Ebert), who is able to speak English, but all other characters are unaware he’s fluent in the language, a news release from the Theater stated.
The plot contains revealed secrets, relationship issues, lodge ownership disputes and attitudes about those different from us that add to the craziness of this farce building towards a big ending.
For information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org or call (608) 205-8480.