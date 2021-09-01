City of Stoughton
Photo by Amber Levenhagen

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 2 and Thursday, September 9. Full calendar available at connectstoughton.com.

5th Anniversary Party/Furniture Sale/ Pop-Up Flea Market10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, September 4

Second Chance Animal Advocates Resale invites the community to come celebrate with them.

“There will be complimentary birthday cake from Fosdal’s Bakery for visitors, and the best brats and hot dogs in town. So come shop and eat and shop and shop and shop and have desert. Spend a friendly lunch at SCAA Resale. 100% of profits helps local animals in need.”

Located at 1321 E. Main St.

Free outdoor concert: Brass Knuckles6:30-7:15 p.m., Wednesday, September 8

Come enjoy the sounds of Brass Knuckles, a brass quintet with drums. They play Renaissance music to Lady Gaga and everything in between. We encourage you to bring lawn chairs or towels/blankets to relax on the lawn and enjoy this free concert hosted by the Stoughton Public Library. All ages. No registration required.

Held at Virgin Lake Park, intersection of Roby Road and Kings Lynn Road.

Visit stolib.org for information.

An evening about the Bedger Theater and Stoughton Village Players7 p.m., Wednesday, September 8

Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge will host a “Badger Theater and Stoughton Village Players History Program” presented by Bill Amundson, Tony Hill and Dan Prueher. The program will be at 317 South Page Street.

Senior center meal drive up or dine-in

11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, September 9

The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup or dine-in for people 60 and older on Thursday, September 9.

Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and dine-in is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and the menu is: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, salad, fruit, roll and dessert

Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, September 8.

The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.

For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.

End the pain with custom knee replacements5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9

Join Dr. Ashish M. Rawal to learn how the Conformis custom knee implant may be the solution to end your knee pain. Dr. Rawal is board certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.

To register for this free online class, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.” Participants will receive a class link for a Zoom meeting with call-in phone number for those without a computer. For information, contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.

Thursdays with Murder6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9

This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries. Attendees will not always read the same title. Instead, they will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons. Group meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

September 9: “Locked Room Mysteries: Malice” by Keigo Higashino and/or “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena.

Group will be meeting in-person at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn Street, weather permitting. In case of rain, it will meet via Zoom and post the link on the library website.

Copies of each title will be available on the 2nd floor of the library near the Information Desk.

There is no need to register for these discussions, but if you’d like to join the email list, send your contact information to storef@stolib.org.

Stoughton Village Players return with comedy play ‘The Foreigner’7:30 p.m., September 9-11

Stoughton Village Players Theater performers will perform its production of “The Foreigner” over the span of two weekends at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16 and 18; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. All shows will be performed at the Stoughton Village Players theater, 255 E. Main St.

Tickets are $15 for general admission to the Friday and Saturday shows, and $13 for Thursday and Sunday performances. Masks are required for attendance, as the theater announced it was going to require them on Aug. 5 based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and Public Health Madison and Dane County’s 28-day mask mandate will be in effect for the majority of the shows.

The show, directed by Sam D. White, follows main character Charlie Baker (Allen Ebert), who is able to speak English, but all other characters are unaware he’s fluent in the language, a news release from the Theater stated.

The plot contains revealed secrets, relationship issues, lodge ownership disputes and attitudes about those different from us that add to the craziness of this farce building towards a big ending.

For information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org or call (608) 205-8480.

Recurring events

Gazebo Musikk

Gazebo Musikk is set for the weekly performance at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.

For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.

Historical museum open

The Stoughton Historical Society Museum is open to the public on Saturdays.

The museum, located at 324 S. Page St, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday until Sept. 4, Labor Day.

For questions, call Nancy Hagen at 608-873-1943.

Stoughton Farmers Market

Each week Stoughton has two farmers’ markets with fresh produce and other local goods.

The Saturday Stoughton Farmers’ Market is Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1050 W. Main Street (Stoughton Shopping Plaza).

The Stoughton Community Farmers Market is Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 207 S. Forrest St. (City Hall Parking Lot).

COCPR trainings

Each month Stoughton Health offers two trainings on Compression Only CPR, also known as Hands Only CPR.

Appointments can be made the second Tuesday of the month from 2-5 p.m. and the third Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Call (608) 877-3485 to schedule an appointment.

QiGong Online Classes

Jo Chern of Five Element QiGong leads virtual QiGong classes.

For more information, visit fiveelementqigong.net and email Jo at: jochern5@gmail.com

Tai Chi: In-person Classes

Mondays

Beginners: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Advanced: 1-2 p.m.

Held at Stoughton Area Senior Center

It’s not too late to start. The class learns new things slowly so you can start anytime. Learn the basics of Tai Chi, an exercise that can help you regain strength and improve your balance, increase your coordination and promote relaxation. Drop-ins welcome

Cost: $10/per class or 4 classes for $36.

Garden Yoga

9:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, August 3 to August 24

Join yoga instructor Suzanne Larsen for morning yoga. Each session will play with optimal physical alignment - including modifications to fit the needs of each participant. Mindfulness techniques will also be explored.

All levels are welcome. The cost is $20 per person for the class series.

Stoughton Hospital Wellness Garden, 900 Ridge St.

Visit stoughtonhealth.com

Friday Fish Fry

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday.

Dine-in or carry-out.

Stoughton VFW Post #328, 200 Veterans Road.

Call 608-873-9042.