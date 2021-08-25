The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 26 and Thursday, September 2. Full calendar available at connectstoughton.com.
Pulled Pork Fundraiser11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Support the Senior Center and enjoy a great meal. This meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, homemade coleslaw, chips and a cookie. $8 per meal.
Place your order by noon on Monday, August 23 by calling (608) 873-8585.
Town of Dunn Food Cart Night5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Food and nature, what a combo! Join Groundswell Conservancy and hosts Carole and Don Schmidt on Thursday, August 26 for an evening on the land.
Purchase your food and then find a spot to settle in to enjoy the picturesque setting of Carole and Don’s prairie with friends and neighbors. Then walk the trails through their incredible prairie. The American prairie is one of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet. Thanks to the Schmidts, their prairie is protected forever with a conservation easement.
Food carts include Melted (known as “the Cadillac of grilled cheese”), Pa’Pa’s BBQ, and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream. Tasty brews will be provided by Delta Beer Lab.
This is a Wisconsin Land Trust Days Event.
Held at 4544 Dons Road.
For information, visit groundswellwisconsin.org.
Teen Summer Library Program Finale6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Celebrate the end of the Summer Library Program with outdoor games, cake, snacks, and prizes. Ages 11-16. Registration is not required, and participation in/completion of the Summer Library Program is not required.
Held at East Side Park, 225 S/ Lynn St.
For information, email storef@stolib.org.
Listening Session on Racial Equity6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Held online via GoToMeeting, with members of the Community Affairs/Council Policy committee.
Host is Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, the vice president and chief diversity officer for UW-Health.
For information, visit ci.stoughton.wi.us.
Annual Alzheimer’s Mum Sale8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, August 28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 29
6th Annual Mum sale. $10 each and quantities are limited. All funds donated to The Alzheimer’s Association. Come early as last year it sold out in only four hours.
Held at 1914 Barber Drive.
An Outdoor Tour of Art9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29
14 South Artists is hosting “An Outdoor Tour of Art” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. Tourists will have the opportunity to stop at 16 locations where 23 artists will showcase their work using outdoor displays or in open garages, 14 South marketing director Karen Callahan told the Observer.
In Stoughton, artists Francine Tompkins and Callahan will display acrylic paintings and fiber, respectively, at 975 Flint Road.People will be able to view and purchase various types of artist creations, some made with wood, and others with metal and glass. More works will include jewelry, photography, pottery and mixed media. And Callahan said that many artists will also provide demonstrations of their particular art medium.
For more information about the event or 14 South Artists, visit 14southartists.com, facebook.com/14southartists or email info@14southartists.com.
Stoughton PD K9 Dog Swim10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 28
This is the biggest fundraiser for the K9 Fund. Join for the annual dog swim at Troll Beach. The Police Department asks for a suggested donation of $10 to enter. Food and beverages available for sale, with all proceeds going to the K9 Fund. Come let your pup have a dip in the pool and make a few friends. If you can not make the event but would like to make a donation, they will also have a donation box at the dispatch window-open 24/7 or you can donate online.
Event held at Troll Beach, 401 Mandt Parkway.
For information, call the Stoughton Police Department non-emergency number at 608-873-3374.
New Children’s Librarian Meet and Greet4-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 31
Come meet the new Children’s Librarian, Mary. Enjoy lawn games and snacks, as well as the Splash Pad and playground at the park.
Held at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Stop Suffering From GERD5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 31
Do These Symptoms Sound Familiar — heartburn, regurgitation, sore throat, chest pain, belching, asthma? Then you might be suffering from GERD or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease.
This free talk is being offered both online and in person at the Stoughton Health Community Health & Wellness Center, 3162 County Highway B.
To register, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.” Online participants will receive a class link (Zoom meeting) and call in phone number. In person attendance is limited to promote social distancing.
Questions? Please contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Hardanger Class starts Sept. 1The Stoughton Senior Center is hosting a series of Hardanger classes with instructor Donna M. Olson, starting next month.
The sessions are set to run from 8:15-10:15 a.m. on consecutive Wednesdays from Sept. 1 through Nov. 3. According to the center’s newsletter, classes designed for beginners through experienced stitchers of this thread count Norwegian technique.
Kits will be available from the instructor for all levels for $25-$35, and include fabric, thread, needles and pattern. The cost for the class is $25.
People are asked to register by calling 608-873-8585.
Stoughton Public Library’s science fiction & fantasy book group6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 1
Copies of the selected books are available on the second floor of the library (contact the library to receive your copy). They meet on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
September 1: Exploring Themes: Invisibility
Book: “The Invisible Man” by H.G. Wells and/or “Memoirs of an Invisible Man” by H.F. Saint.
Held at East Side Park, 225 S Lynn St.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.