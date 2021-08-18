The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 19 and Thursday, August 26. Full calendar available at connectstoughton.com.
Blood drive8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20
To sign up: www.bloodcenter.org and select DONATE, use code 3643 to locate blood drive or call Sharee at the Blood Center: 800-747-5401 (ext. 4128)
Donors get their choice of a performance pullover or a gift card and the chance to win a $500 gift card.
Held at Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy B.
Back To School, Back to Vaping11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20
As we begin to think about the new school year starting in a few weeks, the Stoughton Wellness Coalition is excited to partner with the Dane County Prevention Alliance and Tobacco Free Dane County to offer this great free webinar. If you’re a teacher, or anyone who works with youth, please plan to log on for this important information on the continued impact of vaping on our youth.
For information, visit stoughtonwellness.org.
Move screening: “Nomadland”1-3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20
“A woman in her sixties, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern day nomad.”
The movie will be shown in the Senior Center’s upstairs Mandt Room.
Blue Moon Klezmer band to performThe Blue Moon Klezmer Band is expected to bring its upbeat brand of Eastern European instrumental music to three outdoor venues in Stoughton the weekend of Aug. 20-22.
Led by Richard MacDonald on clarinet, the eight-person group, based in Stoughton, will perform 12 selections in repeat hour-long concerts at these times and locations:
6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Division Street Park, 110 N. Division St.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn St.
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Kensington Square, west Stoughton off Jackson Street
The concerts are free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. In case of rain at showtime, that day’s concert will be canceled.
Sponsors are the Stoughton Public Library, Stoughton Parks and other local businesses.
Vaudeville: Through Story & Song7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival returns to the Stoughton Opera House featuring ten artful classical musicians and two fresh programs. Tracing the musical history of the Stoughton Opera House itself, Vaudeville tells the tale of this storied theatre with the world premiere performances of narrative works by Micah Behr and Nolan Veldey. These new pieces are paired with unexpected works by George M. Cohan, Florence Foster Price, and Antonin Dvorak (and more!) that evoke the myriad styles and historical development of turn-of-the-century Vaudeville troupes. The program will end with Micah Behr’s one-act musical about actress Sarah Bernhardt.
Held at Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
For information, visit stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com.
Viking Booster Trek8-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21
The Viking Booster Trek is a 5K community fun run/walk to raise money for Stoughton High School Athletics and yearly scholarships. This will be the 8th annual.
Additional race information can be found at stoughton sportsboosters.org.
Coffee Break9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21
Mandt Park will once again become a one-stop shop for your java fix this weekend.
Stoughton’s annual Coffee Break Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mandt Park, 400 Mandt Parkway. The event, back in its original form after modifications in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature coffee sampling, an art and crafts fair and a car and motorbike show.
For more information, or for registration forms for the car show, visit the Chamber’s website at stoughtonwi.com.
Relay for Life4:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21
This year’s fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be a day long event starting with a booth at Stoughton Coffee Break Festival at 400 Mandt Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There participants can pick up information, buy luminaria, make donations, play games, and other activities.
At 4:30 p.m. at the ball diamond teams can set up their camps until the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
There will be speakers, the honorary survivor recognition and team recognition. The guest speaker is Dr. Weiguo Cui Ph.D. who is a researcher at the Blood Research Institute in Versiti and an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
At 8 p.m. the luminaria ceremony will begin where participants can walk around the luminaria path and honor friends and family. The event will wrap up at 9:30 p.m.
For information or to support the event visit www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI or contact Maddie.Petre@cancer.org.
Youth Hockey blood driveNoon to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23
American Red Cross Blood drive to support Stoughton Youth Hockey
Held at Lake View Church, 2200 Lincoln Ave.
For information, email diane.nichols@redcross.org.
Pulled pork fundraiser11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Support the Senior Center and enjoy a great meal. This meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, homemade coleslaw, chips and a cookie. $8 per meal.
Place your order by noon on Monday, August 23 by calling (608) 873-8585.
Teen Summer Library Program Finale6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Celebrate the end of the Summer Library Program with outdoor games, cake, snacks, and prizes. Ages 11-16. Registration is not required, and participation in/completion of the Summer Library Program is not required.
Held at East Side Park, 225 S/ Lynn St.
For information, email storef@stolib.org.
Listening Session on racial equity6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Held online via GoToMeeting, with members of the Community Affairs/Council Policy committee.
Host is Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, the vice president and chief diversity officer for UW-Health.
For information, visit ci.stoughton.wi.us.