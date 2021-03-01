Start your morning with a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion with City of Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley, clerk Holly Licht and Director of Planning and Development Rodney Scheel.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor,” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 12. Participants can sign-up on stoughtonseniorcenter.com, and registration will be open until noon Thursday, March 11.
Once registered, participants will receive instructions on how to log-in or call-in to the virtual event.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.