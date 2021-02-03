Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guest, 16th District Senator-Elect Melissa Agard, for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and Agard will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.