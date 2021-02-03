Coffee with the Mayor

From left, Charles Vervoort, Mayor Tim Swadley, Dan Manson and Sharon Manson discuss community issues at the Stoughton Area Senior Center “coffee with a mayor” event in 2019.

Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guest, 16th District Senator-Elect Melissa Agard, for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.

Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.

Swadley and Agard will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.

More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.