The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce Coffee Break festival remains alive and well amid COVID-19.
While there is no in-person event at Mandt Park this year, visitors can still partake in all Coffee Break has to offer with pre-purchased mugs and tasting cards available at five participating businesses, according to a Chamber news release.
Attendees can purchase the mugs and cards starting 9 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Chamber office, 532 E. Main St. or by visiting stoughtonwi.com/coffee-break-festival.
The five participating stops, the release states, are Autumn Pearl, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fosdal Home Bakery, Koffee Kup and Pancake Cafe. The tasting cards for one cup of coffee at each stop will be included with the mug purchase and valid from Aug. 10 through Aug. 23 during open business hours, according to the release. There will also be a ballot card that can be dropped at any of the tasting businesses as well as the Chamber to vote for 2020 Roaster of the year.
Handmade collector’s mugs are $15 and tasting mugs are $6, the release states. All purchases must be picked up at the Chamber office.
With restaurants still limited to 25% capacity indoors, take-out cups are available for those wishing for carryout services over dining in, the release states.
“In this time of limited gatherings, finding a way to celebrate the history of Stoughton’s Coffee Break, helping drive customers to the businesses and giving the community a little bit of something to celebrate is really our goal,” Cathie LaPoint, Chamber events and visitor services manager said in the release.
For more information about Coffee Break, call LaPoint at 873-7912.