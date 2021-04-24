The River and Trails Taskforce held its Earth Day Clean-up near Division Street Saturday, April 24.
A couple dozen people walked the trails and parklands near the bridge to clean up any waste there. They were greeted with warm and sunny weather.
Updated: April 24, 2021 @ 4:55 pm
