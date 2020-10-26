Stoughton Library's Nightmare on 4th street Halloween celebration Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Klara Dodds decorates a Halloween cupcake during “Nightmare on 4th Street,” at the library Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

This year, trick or treating will take place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, through the City of Stoughton. But because of the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 through door-to-door trick or treating, city staff ask that people take precautions or forego it altogether.

If families or individuals decide to trick-or-treat this year, the city encourages all participants to follow public health guidance, which includes wearing a mask, limiting groups to household members only and maintaining social distance from other groups.

Generally, households with outside lights turned off are not participating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that handing out candy door to door is considered a high-risk activity, along with attending crowded costume parties, entering an indoor haunted house and participating in trunk or treats.

For information, visit the City of Stoughton’s website at ci.stoughton.wi.us.

Trick or treat guidelines

• Only trick-or-treat with people you live with

• Trick-or-treat in your neighborhood

• Wear a mask

• Stay 6 feet apart from other groups

• Trick or treaters should spot the piece of candy they want before touching it to avoid rummaging

• Let the candy sit for a day or two before eating any and bring hand sanitizer.

• Set the bowl of candy outside

• Consider the placement of your bowl to prevent a bottle neck of people

• Pre-packaging candy so there isn’t rummaging in a candy bowl

• Placing hand sanitizer by the treats.

Public Health Madison and Dane County