This year, trick or treating will take place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, through the City of Stoughton. But because of the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 through door-to-door trick or treating, city staff ask that people take precautions or forego it altogether.
If families or individuals decide to trick-or-treat this year, the city encourages all participants to follow public health guidance, which includes wearing a mask, limiting groups to household members only and maintaining social distance from other groups.
Generally, households with outside lights turned off are not participating.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that handing out candy door to door is considered a high-risk activity, along with attending crowded costume parties, entering an indoor haunted house and participating in trunk or treats.
