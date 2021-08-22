The second of two listening sessions on racial equity held by the City of Stoughton will take place this week.
The event, held virtually, will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The first listening session was held three weeks earlier on Aug. 5. The host and facilitator is Shiva Bidar-Sielaff who is the vice-president and chief diversity officer for UW Health, and served for over a decade on Madison’s city council as alder and twice as council president.
Ald. Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) and the CACP committee have organized the listening sessions to hear from community members about diversity, equity and inclusion.
“This shouldn’t be our agenda, it should be an agenda based on what people would really like to see happen and boy I hope they let us,” Ligocki told the Hub earlier this summer.
For information, and links to the virtual events, visit the city’s website at ci.stoughton.wi.us.
