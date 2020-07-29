Each year the City of Stoughton gives awards to community members.
Based on nominations the city recognizes people who have made contributions to the community each year.
This year’s awardees are: Koffee Kup for Business of the Year; Cynthia Schlegel of the Stoughton Public Library, Friend of Youth; Sharon Mason-Boersma, Citizen of the Year and Tricia Suess, Volunteer of the Year for her work with Gazebo Musikk.
If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the city would have held an event last April to honor the awardees. But this year, Mayor Tim Swadley delivered the awards over the past two weeks.
“Stoughton has traditionally been blessed with many individual and volunteer organizations,” Swadley wrote the Hub in an email. “This group represents a microcosm of what volunteerism in Stoughton is all about. I am extremely pleased and proud of all of their efforts.”
Sharon Mason-Boersma Citizen of the Year
Sharon Mason-Boersma is involved in volunteer efforts with people and families in need.
And since her retirement she hasn’t slowed down one bit, according to the nomination papers.
“Sharon is in the paper every other week promoting some organization she is working on,” Mary Lou Fendrick wrote in a handwritten letter to Mayor Tim Swadley.
In a feature written about Mason-Boersma in 2015 about her retirement from being a social worker with Joining Forces for Families, her list of past and current volunteer activities included the Kiwanis Club, the Personal Essentials Pantry, Stoughton United Ministries and the Stoughton Area Resource Team.
In that story, Mason-Boersma was described as a fierce advocate for low-income and vulnerable families by her former supervisor Ron Chance.
“Very few people have I met with her composure and integrity,” he said.
Cynthia Schlegel, Friend of Youth
Schlegel was nominated for the Friend of the Youth award because of her work with teens and middle schoolers through the Stoughton Public Library.
“She does a great job with this age group, the kids love her and she is always creating many fun and educational experiences for the area youth,” the nomination paperwork read.
Since starting at the library 12 years ago, Schlegel has created new programs for teens such as “Zoom Room” which runs each Thursday, after-hours murder mystery games and holiday celebrations.
Jim Ramsey library director, said he was not surprised this award went to Schlegel.
“Cynthia does a fantastic job with our teen patrons, and no one is more deserving of this award than she is,” he said.
Tricia Suess, Volunteer of the Year
Gazebo Musikk would not exist if it wasn’t for Tricia Suess.
Suess founded and organized the Friends of the Gazebo Musikk group, which organizes the free music performances each Thursday evening during the summer. She has been the president for the past five years and stepped down prior to the planned 2020 season.
As president, Suess would set show dates, hire performers, organize concession sales, fundraise, run the board meetings and promote the series on social media, according to the nomination papers. The length of the series has doubled since its inception in 2014.
“Tricia has spent countless hours working to make Gazebo Musikk a mainstay even in Stoughton, and with an average nightly attendance, in 2019, of 400 people, she has done just that,” Tony King of the Parks and Recreation Department, wrote on the nomination papers.
In addition to her work with Gazebo Musikk, Suess is also the vice chair for the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, and is the president of The Virtual Foundry, a 3D printing company.
Koffee Kup — Business of the Year
Koffee Kup, a staple of downtown Stoughton, was awarded Business of the Year for the donation and volunteer services the owners provide for Stoughton.
“I nominated Koffee Kup as Business of the Year for all their contribution to the community; including providing the catering for the Paul Kraby Memorial Service and Awards Ceremony,” Swadley wrote.
The Koffee Kup is a popular breakfast spot at 355 E. Main St.