As the pandemic surges in Wisconsin, many Stoughtonites are struggling to provide food for their families, according to a notice from the Stoughton Food Pantry.
In response, the pantry, 520 S. Fourth St., is in need of volunteers. The shifts available are 9:45 a.m. to noon or 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 8:45 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
Volunteers are needed to answer the phone, take orders or pack orders for clients so patrons can pick up with contactless delivery.
For information, call Sandy Fleming at 920-248-2470. To fill out a volunteer application visit ci.stoughton.wi.us and find the “I want to” tab.