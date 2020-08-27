The City of Stoughton Food Pantry received a $1,839 state “Coping with COVID” grant to continue allowing patrons food choices and increase food storage by 33%.
The pantry will purchase a cordless phone/headset, a new standup freezer and more carts with wheels, according to the grant application.
The Coping with COVID grant, through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, is meant to provide pantries with funding to address the challenges created by the pandemic.
The additional stand up freezer will increase storage and allow the pantry to get more essential foods to accommodate families with great financial challenges, the application states.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (a food distribution program which the food pantry receives items) has expanded its output of frozen foods, the city food pantry has been limited in what they can accept because of freezer capacity, according to the application.
Pre COVID-19 patrons were able to shop off the shelf of the city pantry, making it a patron choice pantry, but now with COVID-19 safety protocols, patrons are not allowed inside.
To continue patron choice, volunteers have had to take grocery orders over the phone and then leave the groceries outside the pantry for patrons to have a no contact pick up.
A wireless phone and headset would allow volunteers to walk through the pantry and work with patrons on selecting their food choices, the application states.
Members of the food pantry board will also purchase additional carts to place patrons groceries outside for a noncontact delivery system, the application states. The pantry has four carts, but needs more to accommodate the number of clients.