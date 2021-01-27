The Hub’s Citizen of the Year honor typically goes to one person who has brought change and generosity to the Stoughton community.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that one has become many.
So when it came time for Hub staff to choose its 2020 Citizen of the Year from reader nominations, the choice was easy.
This year’s Citizens of the Year are the essential workers — the beating heart that has kept a faltering economy afloat and kept the community safe during a disastrous health crisis.
They are our nurses, doctors, certified nursing assistants and volunteers who care for patients suffering from the deadly virus. They sit at isolated patients’ bedsides as they connect with loved ones virtually and care for those most vulnerable to the illness.
And now, they are soon to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in a race to end this pandemic.
This year’s recognition also goes to the community’s emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters who have fought to keep the public safe amid social distancing and unrest.
It also goes to school employees, who have pivoted to educate students in new ways while prioritizing safety. Amid ever-changing health orders, they work in front of computer screens in makeshift classrooms, divided by masks and plexiglass shields.
This year’s Citizen of the Year honor includes grocery and convenience-store workers who are on the clock for hours on end to ensure the community is fed. They are also restaurant employees and delivery drivers making their services more convenient for those who want to support them.
The pandemic’s essential workers had their routines uprooted, enduring dramatic shifts in their days and risking high exposure to COVID-19. Some put out fires, solved crimes and taught math. They tried new experimental COVID-19 treatments and saw patients to their last breath.
They are our Citizens of the Year, because even when the pandemic becomes a distant memory, the essential workers will still be there — offering the services the public needs the most.
After all, 2020 was the year we all remembered how important they are to us.