To support local Stoughton businesses the Chamber of Commerce encouraged patronage downtown for Shop Small Saturday.
The celebration was in conjunction with the yearly nationwide movement to shop at locally owned businesses, which took place Saturday, Nov. 28, the day after Black Friday deals.
Although the event had to switch from inside at the Chorus Public House to outdoors at the Stoughton City Hall parking lot because of Dane County COVID-19 restrictions, the event still drew socially distant crowds to the city’s downtown.
The chamber handed out maps of local businesses and had 50 canvas “Shop Small” bags to give away -- those were gone within an hour.
For information, visit the chamber’s website at stoughtonwi.com.