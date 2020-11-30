The Stoughton Center for the Arts is set to present its annual holiday show this December.

Except this time, things will be a bit different amid social distancing and COVID-19.

The “Stoughton Center for the Arts 2020 Holiday Telethon,” which airs at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, is to take viewers on a behind the scenes journey as SCA students put on a telethon to raise money for the Stoughton City Food Pantry. The cost for tickets is $10 per individual and $25 per household.

Entertainment for the telethon includes holiday carols, fast-paced dancing, writing letters to Santa Claus and “plenty of Christmas cheer,” a SCA news release states. Proceeds from the telethon benefit the pantry. Owner Natalie Norlin wrote the show, which will be available on SCA’s website the day of the event.

“Most everything about the holiday show has changed slightly this year from smaller masked rehearsals, to recording each section since we are unable to do a live performance,” she said in the release. “It’s definitely been an interesting journey, but giving these kids a chance to perform in some way has always been the end goal.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stoughtonholidayshow.com.