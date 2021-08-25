Dunn Town Chair Ed Minihan died on Aug. 5 with his family at his side after a brief illness. An email from the town read,
“Ed touched the lives of everyone he met with his gifts of truly caring about others. He has served on the Town Board since 1979 leading and shaping the Town of Dunn. In addition to the time Ed devoted to the Town of Dunn, Ed also gave to others with his gift of cooking at Agrace Hospice for many years.”
The Dunn Town Hall, 5146 County B, will host a joint celebration of life for Ed and his wife, Sue, who died last summer, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.