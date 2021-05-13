Catfish River Music Fest canceled again

For the second straight year, the Rotary Park Gazebo will be silent during Independence Day weekend, with the cancellation of the Catfish River Music Fest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Explaining the decision in a Stoughton Opera House news release on Thursday, May 13, director Bill Brehm said event officials want to use an “abundance of caution” with the pandemic still lingering.
“The worst thing that could happen if we don’t have the festival is that we lose out on the money it brings in,” he said. “The worst that could happen if we go ahead with Catfish is that people get sick and there’s an outbreak. We’re just not ready yet.”
This would have marked the seventh year for the outdoor festival, which usually coincides with the fourth of July weekend. It serves as a major fundraising effort of the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association founded in 2014 in support of the historic theater.
Brehm said the setback comes on the heels of some long awaited improvements. The move of Stoughton’s City Hall two years ago freed up the first floor of the building for Opera House use and has been under renovation since shortly after the doors closed to the public early last year.
“For years, the Opera House has wanted to provide amenities and pre show activities that people have been able to enjoy at other venues,” he said in the news release. “With the closures due to the pandemic, we’ve had the time to focus on creating the spaces that those opportunities could afford.”
House manager Julie McDougall said she’s hopeful the Opera House can host shows once more this fall.
“I feel that we are on pace to make them happen,” she said in the news release. “We are ready to make them happen.”
For more information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com call the box office at 608-877-4400 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.